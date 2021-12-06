Ask the Expert
High water closes parts of I-110 in Baton Rouge

High water blocks the right two lanes of I-110 North at North 22nd Street in Baton Rouge, La....
High water blocks the right two lanes of I-110 North at North 22nd Street in Baton Rouge, La. on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.(DOTD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High water from rainfall Monday afternoon closed portions of I-110 in Baton Rouge.

Officials say I-110 South is currently closed at N 22nd Street due to high water. Congestion has reached Chippewa St. The two lanes of I-110 North at North 9th street are also blocked due to high water.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

