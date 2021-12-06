High water closes parts of I-110 in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High water from rainfall Monday afternoon closed portions of I-110 in Baton Rouge.

Officials say I-110 South is currently closed at N 22nd Street due to high water. Congestion has reached Chippewa St. The two lanes of I-110 North at North 9th street are also blocked due to high water.

I-110 South is closed at N 22nd Street due to high water. Congestion has reached Chippewa St. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) December 6, 2021

The 2 right lanes are blocked I-110 North at North 9th due to high water. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) December 6, 2021

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

