Former Army translator fatally shot in robbery in San Francisco

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) - A California family is searching for answers after their loved one was shot to death during a robbery while in San Francisco for work.

Fighting back tears, Kamala Yusufi holds onto the memory of her husband, 31-year-old Ahmad Fawad Yusufi. He was killed Nov. 28 while in the Bay Area working as an Uber driver.

“He was a caring man. He was caring about his family. He sacrificed his life for his family,” said Kamala Yusufi, through a translator and family friend.

Ahmad Fawad Yusufi, 31, was fatally shot Nov. 28 during a robbery while in San Francisco working as an Uber driver. He is survived by his wife, Kamala Yusufi, and three kids, ages 10 years to 7 months. (Source: Abdul Ghafar Fazly, KCRA via CNN)

Ahmad Yusufi was in his car in the early morning when someone walked up him, tried stealing his wallet, then shot him, according to his wife. Uber says he was not working during that time. The San Francisco Police Department is investigating, but no arrests have been made yet.

Kamala Yusufi still cannot believe what happened to her husband. She says the tragedy is also impacting their three young kids. According to the family’s GoFundMe, the oldest is 10 years and the youngest just 7 months.

“It’s very tough for them, as well, because they are always asking for their father,” she said through a translator.

Mohammad Dawood, the victim’s cousin who says he was more like a brother to the victim, is pleading for police to do more.

“It’s really upsetting,” he said. “Nobody says nothing. When we call for police, they don’t answer. They don’t help us.”

Loved ones are especially disheartened because Ahmad Yusufi, an Afghan refugee, was a translator for the U.S. Army for several years before coming to America in 2017, according to GoFundMe. Because of his service, they’re demanding answers from police.

“We are new in this country, and because we are alone in this country, I think nobody is helping us,” Dawood said.

Now, as the family continues to grapple with grief, they want one thing when it comes to the suspect in this case:

“As soon as possible, he should be caught and punished for the crime that he did. He killed an innocent person,” said Kamala Yusufi through a translator.

The GoFundMe set up to help the family during this difficult time has raised more than $15,000.

