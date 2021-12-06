FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Showers and thunderstorms are likely today in association with a strong cold front.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted for the majority of our area, with a Level 2/5 (slight) risk across central and north Louisiana extending into parts of central and north Mississippi. The primary threat from any stronger storms today will be damaging winds, but isolated tornadoes are also possible.

Severe Weather Outlook for Monday, Dec. 6, at 6 a.m. through Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 6 a.m. (WAFB)

In terms of timing, look for a few showers and perhaps an isolated t-storm or two through mid-morning. Rain chances will quickly increase from lunchtime into early afternoon as the front surges southward across the state. High temperatures should reach the mid 70s for most by lunchtime, but much cooler air will arrive with the passage of the front.

Timing for Storm Threats on Monday, Dec. 6 (WAFB)

Forecast Temperatures for Monday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. (WAFB)

Many areas will fall into the upper 50s near or shortly after sunset. Most rain should also end by sunset, although a few isolated showers may linger into the overnight.

The front is expected to stall along our coast tonight, resulting in clouds and a chance of rain continuing for a couple more days. Scattered showers will be possible on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with rain chances in the 40%-50% range. Tuesday promises to be a much colder day as highs only reach the mid 50s. Temperatures should start to rebound by late Wednesday as the front lifts back inland.

Model Rain Forecasts for Baton Rouge from Monday, Dec. 6, through Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. (WAFB)

Looking ahead, the roller coaster ride will continue, with highs surging into the low 80s by Friday. We’ll then see another good chance of rain on Saturday in association with our next cold front. In the wake of that front, much cooler weather will once again settle in by Sunday as highs only reach the low 60s. A somewhat quieter and milder pattern is expected into the first half of next week.

10-Day Forecast for Monday, Dec. 6, through Wednesday, Dec. 15 (WAFB)

