EBRSO to hold ‘Christmas in the Park’
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office will be holding Christmas in the Park.
The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 2:00 p.m- 7:00 p.m at 9350 Antigua Drive in Baton Rouge.
Sheriff Gautreaux and deputies to pass out toys to children across the parish.
Parents are asked to bring their child’s social security card.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.