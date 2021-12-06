Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

EBRSO to hold ‘Christmas in the Park’

The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 2:00 p.m- 7:00 p.m at 9350 Antigua...
The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 2:00 p.m- 7:00 p.m at 9350 Antigua Drive in Baton Rouge.(WMC Action News 5)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office will be holding Christmas in the Park.

The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 2:00 p.m- 7:00 p.m at 9350 Antigua Drive in Baton Rouge.

EBRSO holding Christmas in the Park.
EBRSO holding Christmas in the Park.(EBRSO)

Sheriff Gautreaux and deputies to pass out toys to children across the parish.

Parents are asked to bring their child’s social security card.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility

Latest News

FILE - Metro Council member Erika Green, who represents District 5, speaks with members of the...
Councilwoman Erika Greene resigning from Metro Council in January
Lots of people showed up for a Louisiana House Health and Welfare Committee meeting held to...
Health and Welfare Committee rejects LDH’s vaccine proposal for most school children
High water blocks the right two lanes of I-110 North at North 22nd Street in Baton Rouge, La....
High water closes parts of I-110 in Baton Rouge
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU ranked in AP Top 25 for first time in Mulkey era after upset of Iowa State