EBRSO to hold ‘Christmas in the Park’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office will be holding Christmas in the Park.

The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 2:00 p.m- 7:00 p.m at 9350 Antigua Drive in Baton Rouge.

EBRSO holding Christmas in the Park. (EBRSO)

Sheriff Gautreaux and deputies to pass out toys to children across the parish.

Parents are asked to bring their child’s social security card.

