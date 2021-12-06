Councilwoman Erika Greene resigning from Metro Council in January

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - District 5 Councilwoman Erika Greene officially submitted a letter of resignation for her seat on the Metro Council.

Greene’s resignation is effective Jan. 1, 2022. She is stepping aside from the council to serve as a judge on the East Baton Rouge Parish Family Court.

She was elected to the judgeship on Nov. 13.

The remaining members of the Metropolitan Council will appoint a replacement to fill the District 5 seat.

