Councilwoman Erika Greene resigning from Metro Council in January

FILE - Metro Council member Erika Green, who represents District 5, speaks with members of the media on May 4, 2021.(WAFB)
FILE - Metro Council member Erika Green, who represents District 5, speaks with members of the media on May 4, 2021.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - District 5 Councilwoman Erika Greene officially submitted a letter of resignation for her seat on the Metro Council.

Greene’s resignation is effective Jan. 1, 2022. She is stepping aside from the council to serve as a judge on the East Baton Rouge Parish Family Court.

She was elected to the judgeship on Nov. 13.

The remaining members of the Metropolitan Council will appoint a replacement to fill the District 5 seat. 

Officials say anyone interested in applying to be considered should register online by CLICKING HERE.

