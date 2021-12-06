Baker Fire Department and police holding toy drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baker Fire Department and Baker Police Department are teaming up to host a toy drive.

The event will run from Tuesday, Dec. 7 till Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Baker first repsonders coming together to hold a Christmas toy drive. (First Responders of Baker)

Those looking to donate can stop by the Baker Walmart near the Garden Center.

Police officers and firefighters will have their vehicles to show off and children who donate an unopened gift will be able to see inside a vehicle.

The toy drive will start at 6:00 p.m and go till 9:00 p.m each day.

