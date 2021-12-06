Accused drunk driver pleads not guilty to injuring BRPD officers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man suspected of driving drunk and injuring three Baton Rouge Police officers, who were responding to a separate crash on I-10 in August, pleaded not guilty to his charges in court today.

Joseph White appeared before Judge Tarvald Smith and entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment. His next court date is set in March.

Officers arrested the White, 27, of Gonzales, following the summer crash. He was charged with DWI, as well as several counts of negligent injuring and one count of reckless operation. His blood alcohol content (BAC) was more than twice the legal limit, investigators said.

The arrest report stated that White had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath and had “blood shot eyes, slurred speech, and poor balance.”

He was also charged as a fugitive out of Caddo Parish where records show he is wanted on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The incident happened near College Drive just before 3 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.

The crash injured three officers who were responding to a separate crash. Col. Jason Martin suffered severe injuries to a leg, which doctors were forced to amputate. Officer Joe Carboni suffered severe head injuries, and a severe injury to his leg and foot as well. Both officers are still recovering and have not yet returned to duty.

