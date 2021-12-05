Sunday morning fog, then clearing; Rain returns Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today begins with another round of dense fog, and once again, we’ll have another dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

After the fog breaks around mid-morning, we’ll get another gradual clearing, then a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon with unseasonably warm highs in the upper 70s. Get the rain gear ready for Monday through Wednesday, as a slow-moving low-pressure system and front will keep rain chances at or above 50% all three days, the best chance on Monday.

We’re not expecting severe weather, but there will be a marginal threat of strong storms on Monday.

Rain amounts Monday through Wednesday will be between one to three inches, but since we’ve been so dry the past two months, these will generally be manageable amounts of rain, and flooding is not anticipated at this time.

Forecast highs will stay mainly in the 70s most of next work week. Stay tuned and get ready for some wet stuff this upcoming week.

