‘Ride for the Badge’ assists BRPD officers injured by suspected drunk driver
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A little more than four months ago, the lives of three officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were changed forever.
While assisting a driver on the side of I-10, a man accused of driving drunk slammed into them.
The officers survived but were left to deal with the cost of recovery.
Community members gathered on Saturday, Dec. 4, to let the officers know their sacrifice won’t be forgotten.
“Ride for the Badge” was a benefit event to assist Sgt. Jason Martin and Officer Joe Carboni with their recovery from the crash.
