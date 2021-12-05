Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

‘Ride for the Badge’ assists BRPD officers injured by suspected drunk driver

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A little more than four months ago, the lives of three officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were changed forever.

While assisting a driver on the side of I-10, a man accused of driving drunk slammed into them.

The officers survived but were left to deal with the cost of recovery.

Community members gathered on Saturday, Dec. 4, to let the officers know their sacrifice won’t be forgotten.

“Ride for the Badge” was a benefit event to assist Sgt. Jason Martin and Officer Joe Carboni with their recovery from the crash.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

Capital Area Human Services helps families that are struggling during the holiday season.
Capital Area Human Services offers family assistance during holidays
Nearly 1,600 children still unadopted in The Salvation Army Angel Tree program
Festival of Lights returns to downtown Baton Rouge, full list of upcoming events here
Local businesses encourage people to buy Christmas trees soon
Businesses encourage people to buy Christmas trees soon