Napier, Lewis lead Ragin Cajuns to first-ever outright Sun Belt Championship

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Outgoing head coach Billy Napier and former Scotlandville quarterback Levi Lewis helped lead No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette to its first-ever outright Sun Belt Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Cajun Field.

The Ragin Cajuns (12-1, 8-0 Sun Belt) defeated Appalachian State (10-3, 7-1 Sun Belt), 24-16.

Lewis was 15-of-30 passing for 210 yards and one touchdown. He also ran the ball nine times for 43 yards and another score.

Running back Emani Bailey led the rushing attack with 14 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown.

The Cajuns will find out about their bowl game on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Napier, who has been hired as Florida’s next head coach, will not coach the bowl game.

