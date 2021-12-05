Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Napier, Lewis lead Ragin Cajuns to first-ever outright Sun Belt Championship

Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis (1) evades a tackle by Appalachian State linebacker...
Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis (1) evades a tackle by Appalachian State linebacker Logan Doublin (40) before scoring a touchdown in the first half of the Sun Belt Conference championship NCAA college football game against Appalachian State in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Outgoing head coach Billy Napier and former Scotlandville quarterback Levi Lewis helped lead No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette to its first-ever outright Sun Belt Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Cajun Field.

The Ragin Cajuns (12-1, 8-0 Sun Belt) defeated Appalachian State (10-3, 7-1 Sun Belt), 24-16.

Lewis was 15-of-30 passing for 210 yards and one touchdown. He also ran the ball nine times for 43 yards and another score.

Running back Emani Bailey led the rushing attack with 14 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown.

The Cajuns will find out about their bowl game on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Napier, who has been hired as Florida’s next head coach, will not coach the bowl game.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

Southeastern Lions
No. 17 Southeastern falls 59-20 to No. 3 James Madison in FCS Playoffs
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, front right, leads the team onto the field against Memphis...
Bearcats win second straight AAC title, poised for first-ever playoff berth
St. Charles Catholic wins 2021 Div. III state championship.
St. Charles Catholic wins Div. III state championship
Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (9) celebrates a touchdown catch with wide receiver Drew...
Baylor wins Big 12 Championship over Oklahoma State