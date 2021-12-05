Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan faces possibility of 5 years after being indicted on federal gun charge

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bogalusa rapper JayDaYoungan is facing the possibility of a five-year stint in federal prison after being indicted by a grand jury Friday on a weapons charge in U.S. District Court.

The performer, whose legal name is Javarious or Javorious Scott (both spellings appear in federal court documents), allegedly was caught with a 9mm handgun received from another state during an Oct. 29 traffic stop in his hometown.

Scott, 23, was not permitted to receive a firearm while already under indictment in Harris County, Texas, where he faces state charges of illegal possession of Oxycodone and assault on a pregnant woman. The new federal indictment alleges Scott “did willfully receive a firearm ... said firearm having been shipped in and transported in interstate commerce.”

If convicted of the charge, Scott faces a federal prison sentence of up to five years.

Scott was arrested Oct. 29 when a silver-colored Audi he was driving was pulled over by Bogalusa police shortly after 1 p.m. on South Columbia Street in the city. Police had been on the lookout for the vehicle after receiving intelligence that the Virginia license plate it was displaying had been unlawfully switched, according to an affidavit sworn by ATF senior special agent Henry Meyer of the New Orleans Field Division.

According to the police account, officers saw and smelled a heavy cloud of suspected marijuana smoke when Scott opened his car window and door. Scott also was unable to provide registration and insurance paperwork for the vehicle, police said, and when he stepped out of the car, officers recovered a loaded Ruger 9mm pistol from the driver’s side floorboard.

Scott’s state charges in Texas allege that he illegally possessed between 4 and 200 grams of the pain pills Oxycodone when he was arrested for a domestic altercation with a pregnant woman on Feb. 6, 2020. He additionally is charged in that case with striking the pregnant woman with his hand, choking her and pulling her hair, all while knowing at the time that she was pregnant. His next hearing in that case is scheduled for Dec. 16.

Scott’s traffic stop arrest came while he was out on a $175,000 bond following a September 2021 arrest in Tangipahoa Parish on suspicion of being an accessory to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. That arrest is in connection to a murder that occurred over a year ago at a trail ride in Roseland, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Scott recently had a music distribution deal with Atlantic Records and boasts an Instagram following of 2.5 million people.

The federal gun charge indictment was filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andre Jones, on behalf of acting U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans’ office in the Eastern District of Louisiana.

