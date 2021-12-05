Ask the Expert
LDH: 10 COVID cases identified on cruise ship disembarking in New Orleans

Norwegian Breakaway docked at the New Orleans Erato Street Cruise Terminal on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Norwegian Breakaway docked at the New Orleans Erato Street Cruise Terminal on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Information provided by Louisiana Department of Health:

BATON ROUGE, La. - A Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCL) cruise ship disembarking in New Orleans this weekend has identified 10 COVID-19 cases among its crew members and passengers.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Health, the City of New Orleans, and the Port of New Orleans are aware and working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to initiate existing COVID-19 agreements and protocols with the cruise line.

The Norwegian Breakaway departed from New Orleans on Nov. 28 and stopped in Belize, Honduras and Mexico on its voyage. There are more than 3,200 individuals onboard.

NCL has been adhering to appropriate quarantine and isolation protocols as new cases and exposures have been identified aboard this vessel. Additionally, every individual aboard will be tested for COVID-19 prior to disembarking, and will be provided post-exposure and quarantine public health guidance by the CDC. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will either (1) travel by personal vehicle directly to their personal residence or (2) self-isolate according to current CDC guidelines in accommodations provided by NCL.

The Louisiana Department of Health, City of New Orleans, and Port of New Orleans will continue to keep the public updated should new developments arise.

