Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Kiffin commits to contract extension with Ole Miss

Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin, left, and wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee (10) look at...
Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin, left, and wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee (10) look at the camera during a morning NCAA college football practice on the Oxford, Miss., campus, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Ole Miss Sports Information
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. - With the best regular season in program history in the books and a New Year’s Six bowl appearance upcoming, Ole Miss has agreed on a new contract for head football coach Lane Kiffin, as announced Saturday by Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter.

In his second season at the helm of the Rebel football program, Kiffin has guided Ole Miss to a 10-2 record, the first 10-win regular season in school history. That includes a perfect 7-0 mark at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, part of an ongoing nine-game home win streak for Kiffin’s teams.

The No. 8-ranked Rebels will now head into a New Year’s Six bowl and into recruiting season with their future solidified.

“We are committed to winning championships at Ole Miss, and Coach Kiffin is the person to lead us to those heights,” Carter said. “With his winning edge, offensive vision and recruiting prowess, he has quickly cemented our team among the best in the nation, and this is just the start. With major facility projects on the horizon, we are investing in this program like never before and look forward to building on the foundation that Coach Kiffin has established.”

“We are extremely appreciative of Chancellor Glenn Boyce, Director of Athletics Keith Carter, and the entire Ole Miss administration for their commitment and support of our football program,” Kiffin said. “Sustained success takes a commitment from everyone, and we are excited to continue the work to build a program that makes the entire Ole Miss community proud. I have a tremendous amount of gratitude for our fans, players, and staff. The future is bright! Hotty Toddy.”

Kiffin’s second year in Oxford was once again highlighted by one of college football’s most exciting offenses. For the second straight season, the Rebels lead the SEC in total offense at over 500 yards per game heading into bowl season. Ole Miss has eclipsed 600 yards of total offense 19 times under Kiffin after hitting that mark just 16 times in the program’s history before his arrival.

However, in Year 2, Kiffin proved he isn’t just a one-dimensional coach. The Rebel defense ranks as one of the top-five most-improved units in the FBS, allowing 13.3 fewer points per game this season compared to 2020.

Kiffin quickly turned the Rebels into an offensive machine in 2020, leading the program to an Outback Bowl win over No. 7 Indiana and a 5-5 record against an all-SEC schedule. Ole Miss ranked top 20 in the FBS in nine different offensive categories, including having the No. 3 team in the country in total offense, shattering the school record with 555.5 yards per game. The Rebels broke the SEC record for total offense in conference games (562.4 ypg), besting LSU’s mark of 550.0 yards per game set during the Tigers’ run to a national title in 2019.

The offensive explosion by the Rebels came as no surprise, as Kiffin has shown a propensity in helping turn programs around. In his first season at FAU, USC and Tennessee, Kiffin’s team improved in win differential (+3.33), scoring (+10.2), passing (+34.5 ypg) and rushing (+51.3 ypg).

Kiffin, who won two Conference USA titles in three seasons at Florida Atlantic, has a dozen years of head coaching experience, including 10 years at the NCAA level where he has posted an all-time record of 76-41.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

‘Coach Prime’ leads Jackson State to SWAC championship
Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis (1) evades a tackle by Appalachian State linebacker...
Napier, Lewis lead Ragin Cajuns to first-ever outright Sun Belt Championship
Southeastern Lions
No. 17 Southeastern falls 59-20 to No. 3 James Madison in FCS Playoffs
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, front right, leads the team onto the field against Memphis...
Bearcats win second straight AAC title, poised for first-ever playoff berth