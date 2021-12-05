I-Bowl Foundation invites UAB, BYU to play in 45th Independence Bowl in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Independence Bowl Foundation officials took to the microphone Sunday afternoon to officially announce which teams have been invited to this year’s match-up.

They are the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Blazers and Brigham Young University’s Cougars.

The 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will be played Dec. 18 with kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CST in Shreveport’s Independence Stadium. That date is a little earlier in the year than when past I-Bowls were played.

Ranked at 13, BYU is the highest-ranked team to ever compete in the Independence Bowl, officials said. Previously, that distinction was held by LSU, which was ranked 15th-ranked LSU in 1997.

UAB’s Blazers finished the season 8-4; and No. 13-ranked BYU Cougars’ record is 10-2, according to Conference USA. The Blazers finished third in Conference USA this season.

The I-Bowl will be the Blazers’ fifth bowl game; they’ve played four bowl games since returning to action in 2017.

I-Bowl tickets are available by clicking here.

UAB will face No. 13 BYU in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m.‼️



🔗: https://t.co/hYvShemqg2#WinAsOne pic.twitter.com/fpYBIVCb7d — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) December 5, 2021

BEYOND THE GAME:

The Big Game Show, which features game show-style competitions between the two teams’ players and coaches, will be held Dec. 16 at Riverview Theater in Shreveport. The audience will have an opportunity to participate in the free event.

Rally on the Red is back Dec. 17 with the Light Block Party, the Louisiana Mardi Gras preview parade, a pep rally and the battle of the bands. Dan Smalley, of Shreveport, will headline the night at the block party.

Coca-Cola Fan Fest will precede the game, running from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 18 on the Louisiana State Fair Grounds in Shreveport.

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joseph M. Cosumano Jr., who is a Shreveport native and a graduate of Northwestern State University at Natchitoches, will be honored with the Omar N. Bradley Spirit of Independence Award on Dec. 18. The award honors American citizens and organizations that symbolize the spirit of freedom and independence on which the United States was founded. Some past recipients include John Wayne, Bob Hope, Ronald Reagan, the Tuskegee Airmen, the Berlin Airlift Veterans and Veterans of the Battle of Chosin Reservoir.

Two-sport Northwestern State legend Joe Delaney’s widow will accept the Carl Mikovich Sportsperson of the Year Award on behalf of the Haughton native. The award honors Shreveport-Bossier City area athletes who have brought attention to the area. Delaney died in 1983 while attempting to save three children from drowning in a pond at an amusement park in Monroe.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.