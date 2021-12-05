Ask the Expert
Deputies investigate deadly shooting after man’s body found along service road

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office(WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting after a man’s body was found on Saturday, Dec. 4.

A spokeswoman with EBRSO said the body of Jezmine Battie, 32, was discovered in a grassy area along the Florida Boulevard service road near Old Hammond Highway.

No other details were available.

Anyone with information that can help investigators solve this crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Employees work to disinfect the Norwegian Breakaway on Sunday (Dec. 5), after the cruise ship...
Cruise ship with COVID-positive passengers docks in New Orleans
Adopt an Angel Tree this Christmas
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 5
Sunday morning fog, then clearing; Rain returns Monday
LDH: 10 COVID-19 cases identified on cruise ship approaching New Orleans
