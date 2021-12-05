Deputies investigate deadly shooting after man’s body found along service road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting after a man’s body was found on Saturday, Dec. 4.

A spokeswoman with EBRSO said the body of Jezmine Battie, 32, was discovered in a grassy area along the Florida Boulevard service road near Old Hammond Highway.

No other details were available.

Anyone with information that can help investigators solve this crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

