Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Bearcats win second straight AAC title, poised for first-ever playoff berth

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, front right, leads the team onto the field against Memphis...
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, front right, leads the team onto the field against Memphis before the start of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Cincinnati. (Photo by Gary Landers)(Gary Landers | AP)
By Jeremy Rauch
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The fourth-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats won a second straight American Athletic Conference championship after beating No. 21 Houston 35-20 on Saturday at Nippert Stadium.

The Bearcats (13-0) finished the regular season with 13 wins for the first time in program history and kept hopes alive to become the first non-power five team to make the College Football Playoff.

The final playoff rankings will be released on Sunday at 12 p.m. on ESPN.

If the Bearcats remain in the top four, they will play in a semifinal game in the Cotton Bowl (Dallas) or the Orange Bowl (Miami) on New Year’s Eve.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis (1) evades a tackle by Appalachian State linebacker...
Napier, Lewis lead Ragin Cajuns to first-ever outright Sun Belt Championship
Southeastern Lions
No. 17 Southeastern falls 59-20 to No. 3 James Madison in FCS Playoffs
Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (9) celebrates a touchdown catch with wide receiver Drew...
Baylor wins Big 12 Championship over Oklahoma State
LSU wide receivers/asst. head coach Mickey Joseph
LSU WR coach Mickey Joseph leaving for Nebraska