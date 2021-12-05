Afternoon shooting on Packard St. leaves 2 injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said two people were hurt in a shooting on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Detectives with BRPD were called to Packard Street, which is off Plank Road a little south of Hooper Road, just after noon.

Officials could not confirm the conditions of the victims.

Investigators did not release any information about a suspect or motive in the shooting.

