Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Afternoon shooting on Packard St. leaves 2 injured

Two people were injured in a shooting on Packard Street in Baton Rouge on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.
Two people were injured in a shooting on Packard Street in Baton Rouge on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said two people were hurt in a shooting on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Detectives with BRPD were called to Packard Street, which is off Plank Road a little south of Hooper Road, just after noon.

Officials could not confirm the conditions of the victims.

Investigators did not release any information about a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility

Latest News

Two people were killed and five injured in a crash involving two large pickup trucks Saturday...
2 killed, 5 injured as two large pickup trucks collide in Lafourche Parish
Louisiana Department of Health
LDH confirms first case of omicron variant in Louisiana
Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady looks on during warm-ups ahead of an NFL...
Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady fired
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
Deputies investigate deadly shooting after man’s body found along service road