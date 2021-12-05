Ask the Expert
2 killed, 5 injured as two large pickup trucks collide in Lafourche Parish

Two people were killed and five injured in a crash involving two large pickup trucks Saturday...
Two people were killed and five injured in a crash involving two large pickup trucks Saturday night (Dec. 4) at the intersection of Louisiana Hwy 182 and US Hwy 90 near Raceland in Lafourche Parish.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RACELAND, La. (WVUE) - Two people were killed and five injured in a crash involving two large pickup trucks Saturday night (Dec. 4) in Lafourche Parish, the Louisiana State Police said.

The collision occurred shortly after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 182 and U.S. Highway 90, just west of Raceland. The identities and ages of the two deceased victims were not immediately released, pending notification of family members, LSP Trooper Ross Brennan said.

According to a preliminary investigation by state police, a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 36-year-old Dionicio Gutierrez-Rios of Thibodaux was traveling west on Highway 182, and failed to yield to oncoming traffic when making a left turn onto the Highway 90 West on-ramp. The Silverado was struck by a 2017 Dodge RAM 3500 that was traveling east in the left lane of Highway 182.

Gutierrez-Rios was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries, police said, but three of his passengers were not restrained within the truck. Two sustained fatal injuries, and the third was hospitalized with “serious injuries” according to the LSP.

The driver of the RAM and two passengers within that vehicle were properly restrained, and each survived the collision with minor injuries, the state police said.

Trooper Brennan said standard toxicology samples were collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis, and that the crash remains under investigation.

