Victim identified in fatal shooting on Spanish Town Road

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A victim has been identified in connection to a fatal shooting on Spanish Town Road that happened Friday evening.

According to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department, Lance Robertson, 41 was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 in the 1800 block of Spanish Town Road near the intersection of N. 18th Street.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

