St. Charles Catholic wins Div. III state championship
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - St. Charles Catholic is the champion of Division III after beating Lafayette Christian, 32-27, at Yulman Stadium on the campus of Tulane University on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The Comets (11-0) claimed their second-ever state title and first in Div. III. They won the Class 3A championship in 2011.
The Knights (10-2) won the previous four state championships in Div. III.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.