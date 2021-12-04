St. Charles Catholic wins Div. III state championship

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - St. Charles Catholic is the champion of Division III after beating Lafayette Christian, 32-27, at Yulman Stadium on the campus of Tulane University on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The Comets (11-0) claimed their second-ever state title and first in Div. III. They won the Class 3A championship in 2011.

The Knights (10-2) won the previous four state championships in Div. III.

