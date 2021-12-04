REPORT: Tigers’ longtime strength coach Tommy Moffitt not being retained

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s longtime strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt will not be retained by new LSU football coach Brian Kelly, according to Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman and The Atheltic’s Brody Miller.

SOURCES: Brian Kelly let go of LSU’s longtime strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt, who helped spark the football program to 3 national titles, sources tell me and @BrodyAMiller. Moffitt's tenure began in 2000. He is the first LSU staffer who has been informed he’s out. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 4, 2021

Moffitt has been with the Tigers since 2000 and has been a key part in off-season workouts for LSU during three National Titles in 2003, 2007, and 2019. During Moffitt’s tenure the Tigers have won five SEC Championship Games.

