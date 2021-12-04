Propane tank causes fire, firefighters rescue 2 dogs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire at a townhouse on Sharlo Avenue.

According to officials, the call for the fire came in around 5:30 p.m on Friday, Dec. 3.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they found fire coming from a propane tank close to the home and were able to put the fire out.

Two dogs were rescued from a townhouse fire. (BRFD)

Once firefighters made entry into the home they discovered the fire had made it to the attic and crews were able to put out the fire.

Firefighters outside heard dogs barking in the attached townhouse which was begging to fill with smoke and were able to get in and rescue the dogs.

One person is displaced from the fire and the dogs were reunited with their owners.

