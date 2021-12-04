Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Propane tank causes fire, firefighters rescue 2 dogs

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire at a townhouse on Sharlo Avenue.

According to officials, the call for the fire came in around 5:30 p.m on Friday, Dec. 3.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they found fire coming from a propane tank close to the home and were able to put the fire out.

Two dogs were rescued from a townhouse fire.
Two dogs were rescued from a townhouse fire.(BRFD)

Once firefighters made entry into the home they discovered the fire had made it to the attic and crews were able to put out the fire.

Firefighters outside heard dogs barking in the attached townhouse which was begging to fill with smoke and were able to get in and rescue the dogs.

One person is displaced from the fire and the dogs were reunited with their owners.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

A pedestrian was hit by a car on Florida Street near 14th Street.
Pedestrian hospitalized with serious injuries after getting hit by car
Louisiana Department of Health
First probable case of Omicron variant case reported in Louisiana
Quincy James Johnson.
MISSING: 27-year-old male from Morgan City
(Source: WAFB)
1 dead in shooting on Spanish Town Road, source says