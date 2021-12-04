Parts of LA-1 South to close Saturday due to heavy equipment transport

WEST BATON ROUGE (WAFB) - According to officials with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, rolling road blocks will be put in place on LA-1 for heavy equipment transport Saturday, Dec. 4. Drivers should expect delays and plan accordingly. Residents in the area can also expect to experience temporary utility outages.

The following information is from the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office:

On Saturday, December 4th, the West Baton Rough Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police will lead the convoy as machinery is hauled from Northline Road in Port Allen to the Dow Louisiana Operations plant in Plaquemine.

The road will be temporarily closed while the convoy exits Northline road onto LA-1 S. Local officials will reroute traffic as needed. Drivers should be prepared for delays and detours along the route. The convoy is expected to leave Northline Road in Port Allen between 7 and 8 am. There will be 6 transports in convoy, as well as utility trucks and police escort.

LA-1 South will be temporarily stopped when the trucks move onto the highway, which will impact southbound traffic. Once the convoy is on the highway, the sheriff’s office will direct traffic and reroute cars onto a feeder road to pass.

Residents will experience temporary utility outages, as phone/internet/cable lines will have to be disconnected and moved to accommodate the height of the equipment. All utilities will be restored as convoy passes the obstacles. The impact to residents is expected to last between one and three hours.

In an effort to limit the disruption, the transport will take place on the weekend when traffic is lighter. Weather permitting, the transport is expected to be complete in one day.

The route will follow Northline road to LA-1 South just south of the Intracostal Bridge. The vehicles will follow LA-1 south to Sid Richardson Road East to River Road. The haul will end its route at the Dow Gate.

