Parents of alleged Michigan school shooter arrested in Detroit, authorities say

U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading to the Crumbleys’ arrest.(CNN Newsource)
By Kasey Richardson and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 1:46 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - The parents of the alleged Oxford High School shooter, Ethan Crumbley, were arrested in Detroit early Saturday morning, multiple news outlets reported.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were found on the first floor of an industrial building near where their vehicle was found overnight, Detroit Police spokesperson Rudy Harper told CNN.

Detroit Police are holding a news conference at 3 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

