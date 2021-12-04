Oh no! ‘Gorilla Glue girl’ Tessica Brown has another hair malfunction

(WVUE) - Louisiana native Tessica Brown is once again having issues with her hair. She became a viral sensation when she had applied Gorilla Glue to her ponytail.

Brown recently posted a video on social media sharing a new problem she now has with her hair....it’s falling out. She started losing clumps after using chemicals to change her hair color.

“I really thought my hair was strong enough for chemicals I dyed my hair in this happened,” she captioned in her video.

Brown explains in the video that she wanted to cover up a few gray hairs, so she decided to dye her hair before getting in the shower. While she was washing her hair, she noticed her hair falling out in clumps.

According to TMZ, Tessica’s manager, Gina Rodriguez, said that she dyed her hair brown two days ago, now she might have to shave her head because her hair is like elastic and it comes right out when she uses a comb.

