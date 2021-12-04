Nearly 1,600 children still unadopted in The Salvation Army Angel Tree program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Christmas is just weeks away and The Salvation Army is hoping to help hundreds of children across the Capital Region have a very merry Christmas.

But there’s just one problem. The Salvation Army says there are nearly 1,600 children who still need to be adopted this Christmas through the Angel Tree program.

TO ADOPT A CHILD, CLICK HERE or visit www.salvationarmybr.org.

The Salvation Army is relying on donors in the community to help make Christmas bright for so many kids in the Greater Baton Rouge area.

“This year we have seen a tremendous increase in our social services request, the combination of hurricanes and COVID in South Louisiana has left many of our neighbors in great need this Christmas season. Many are choosing between keeping the lights on and putting food on the table. We need your help to bring a joyful Christmas to thousands of children this year, “ said Major Donald Tekautz

Angel Tree distribution will take place on December 17th-18th.

This year adoptions are online. Shopping can also be done online and shipped to The Salvation Army.

