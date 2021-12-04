MISSING: 27-year-old male from Morgan City
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - The Morgan City Police Department is asking the publics help in searching for a missing 27-year-old Black male.
According to officials, Quincy James Johnson, 27, was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 1. He is approximately 5-foot-8 and weighs 160 pounds. Johnson was last seen by his family.
Anyone with any information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985) 380-4605.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.