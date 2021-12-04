LSU gymnastics hosts ‘Gymnastics 101′

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU gymnastics doesn’t start its season until the new year but the Tigers’ dress rehearsal has become a big deal.

The gymnastics team holds an event called “Gymnastics 101,″ which Hall of Fame coach D-D Breaux started using to teach her fan base the basics of gymnastics.

It has now become a fan favorite and moved into the Pete Maravich Center nine years ago. It has become an event that has attracted a record number of season ticket holders.

It also gives the Tigers a night to get used to a building they never practice in and help get rid of butterflies and put on a show like fans will see on opening night against West Virginia on Jan. 7.

