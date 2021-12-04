Ask the Expert
I-10 closed in both directions after fog-related accidents on Bonnet Carre Spillway

Traffic accidents related to foggy conditions have caused the closure of both directions of...
Traffic accidents related to foggy conditions have caused the closure of both directions of Interstate 10 on the Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge on Saturday (Dec. 4).(Louisiana DOTD)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Interstate 10 is closed to traffic in both directions as authorities work to clear multiple fog-related accidents Saturday morning (Dec. 4).

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said the westbound lanes of I-10 are closed at mile marker 215, with traffic backed up at least eight miles. Traffic is being diverted to I-310 South and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

On the eastbound side of I-10, accidents have caused a closure at milepost 209 on the spillway bridge. Congestion from this closure has extended for more than a mile and motorists are being re-routed to US 51.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

