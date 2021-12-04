Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

FDA allows COVID antibody treatment for children

The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID...
The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children.(CNN, FROM ELI LILLY)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children.

Now doctors can use Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 combination treatment to treat kids under the age of 12.

That includes infants.

The antibody cocktail can be used to help small children with mild to moderate symptoms who are at high risk for severe disease.

It has been authorized to treat people ages 12 and up since February.

The pharmaceutical company says it has worked well in adult patients who have gotten sick after being exposed to the delta variant.

Lilly is still trying to determine how well it neutralizes the omicron variant.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
U.S. intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive
A pedestrian was hit by a car on Florida Street near 14th Street.
Pedestrian hospitalized with serious injuries after getting hit by car
Louisiana Department of Health
First probable case of Omicron variant case reported in Louisiana
In this sketch, a prosecution detective, left, shows a massage table recovered from Jeffrey...
Evidence at Maxwell trial: massage table, unfolded in court
Quincy James Johnson.
MISSING: 27-year-old male from Morgan City