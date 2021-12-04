Deputy not indicted in deadly apartment shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A grand jury has chosen to not charge a veteran deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for shooting and killing a man at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened at the Renaissance Gateway Apartments in Baton Rouge on March 16, 2018.

RELATED: LSP: Man killed in officer-involved shooting had psychotic symptoms, suspected in nearby burglaries

Deputies were there to serve a restraining order but the situation ended in gunfire. and Shermichael Ezeff, 31, was killed.

Deputy Ronald Landry, 57, faced second-degree murder, manslaughter, and negligent homicide charges but was not indicted on any of them.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.