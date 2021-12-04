Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Deputy not indicted in deadly apartment shooting

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A grand jury has chosen to not charge a veteran deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for shooting and killing a man at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened at the Renaissance Gateway Apartments in Baton Rouge on March 16, 2018.

RELATED: LSP: Man killed in officer-involved shooting had psychotic symptoms, suspected in nearby burglaries

Deputies were there to serve a restraining order but the situation ended in gunfire. and Shermichael Ezeff, 31, was killed.

Deputy Ronald Landry, 57, faced second-degree murder, manslaughter, and negligent homicide charges but was not indicted on any of them.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

Melanie B. Curtin
Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism
Gov. Edwards, LDH says too early to panic about Omicron, urges to get vaccinated
Gov. Edwards, LDH says too early to panic about Omicron, urges to get vaccinated
(Source: WAFB)
1 dead in shooting on Spanish Town Road, source says
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say