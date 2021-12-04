Capital Area Human Services offers family assistance during holidays

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The holiday season may be the most wonderful time of the year, but some families who have lost others are struggling during the season.

This year alone, East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office reported 275 fatal overdoses and 153 homicides. Louisiana Department of Health said East Baton Rouge Parish has reached 1,000 COVID-19 deaths. Despite all of the heartache in the world, there are resources that can help grieving families.

While families gather for the holidays, some are having their first season without someone they love.

“I would just like to say to people, please take care of your family,” said Rosalyn Augustus. “You know be there for your family, be that loving person. You know because we never know when today’s the last day.”

Augustus is the program manager for the Capital Area Human Services, Louisiana Spirit. She works to provide counseling services for anyone affected by a federally declared disaster, including COVID-19.

“First of all, it’s very close to my heart because my uncle COVID-19, and you know it was really really hard. He was actually in a nursing home, you know when he was dealing with the affects of it. Yeah, it was really hard you know, we couldn’t visit him,” explained Augustus.

She lost her uncle to COVID-19, and this holiday season there will be one less family member at their table.

“It is difficult, but the work that I do you know it’s for feeling and it really helps me to get through the loss,” she said.

It’s why Augustus is helping people who are hurting from loss.

During a series event “Driving into Recovery,” she reminds others they are not alone.

“Folks need additional support particularly in recovery because we know that the pandemic has affected everything, impacted everyone and people who have behavioral health disorders, mental health disorders and addiction issues,” said Jan Laughinghouse, who is the executive director of Capital Area Human Services.

Capital Area Human Services hosts events offering flu and COVID-19 vaccines, along with help for substance abuse and other counseling programs that have encouraged people like Augustus.

“If people need help, the main thing they need to do is to reach out. No one has to suffer alone, and no one has to travel on this journey alone. They can reach out to us, we will be glad to help,” added Laughinghouse.

Capital Area Human Services will be doing more events like this. Anyone interested in reaching out to them can call them at (225)925-1906 or visit their website at www.realhelpbr.com.

