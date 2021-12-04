Ask the Expert
Baylor wins Big 12 Championship over Oklahoma State

Blake Shapen throws for three touchdowns as Baylor wins their third Big 12 Championship in school history
Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (9) celebrates a touchdown catch with wide receiver Drew...
Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (9) celebrates a touchdown catch with wide receiver Drew Estrada (18) and tight end Ben Sims (86) during the first half of the Big 12 Championship NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)(Roger Steinman | AP)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (KWTX) - Three touchdown passes by Blake Shapen and four interceptions by the Baylor defense would help solidify Baylor’s 21-16 win over Oklahoma State for the school’s third Big 12 Championship title in school history.

A Trestan Ebner fumble on the first drive lead to an Oklahoma State field goal to make it 3-0 Cowboys.

The Bears were forced to punt on their next drive, but were quickly back on offense following a interception by safety JT Woods.

Baylor would go on to set a Big 12 Championship game record with four interceptions.

Three plays later Blake Shapen, starting in place of the injured Gerry Bohanon, rolled out and found a wide open Ben Sims for a touchdown. Bears would lead 7-3 with 3:21 left in the first quarter.

At the start of the second quarter Shapen hit Drew Estrada in the corner of the endzone for his second touchdown toss to put Baylor up 14-3.

Shapen hit Tyquan Thornton on a corner fade in the endzone for his third passing touchdown in the first half to put Baylor up 21-3.

Shapen would start the game 17-17 passing, setting the record for most consecutive completions by a quarterback in the Big 12 title game.

Baylor would go into the half up 21-6 following a field goal by Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State was finally able to get the ball in the endzone after a two yard rush by Dominic Richardson to make it 21-13.

A Trestan Ebner fumble on a punt return would allow the Cowboys to get another field goal, putting them within one score at 21-16.

The Baylor defense came up huge with a 4th down stop at the goal line as time was running out to give the Bears their first conference title since 2014.

