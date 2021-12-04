Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Another day, another round of fog

By Jared Silverman
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday will start with overcast skies and patchy dense fog, followed by a gradual clearing, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 4(120421_forecast_wafb)

There is a dense fog advisory in effect until 10 a.m. for reduced visibilities.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 4(WAFB)

As for our next chance of rain, it now looks like rain chances may completely hold off this weekend, with a minimal 20% chance Sunday evening.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 4(WAFB)

Rain chances should be at their highest Monday morning, so the commute may be on the wet side.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 4(WAFB)

We’ll have an unsettled weather pattern next week, as lows pressure and associated front stall to our north. This should keep at least low-end rain chances in each day next week, the two best chances being Monday and Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 4(WAFB)

Forecast highs will generally stay unseasonably warm in the 70s most of the ten-day. We’ll get a cool down at the very end of the extended, the following weekend. This December continues to be warmer than normal for much of the region.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 4(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 4
First Alert Weather Friday, Dec. 3
First Alert Weather 9News at 6 Friday, Dec. 3
First Alert Weather 9News at 6 Friday, Dec. 3
FIRST ALERT 4 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, Dec. 3
FIRST ALERT 4 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, Dec. 3