Another day, another round of fog
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday will start with overcast skies and patchy dense fog, followed by a gradual clearing, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
There is a dense fog advisory in effect until 10 a.m. for reduced visibilities.
As for our next chance of rain, it now looks like rain chances may completely hold off this weekend, with a minimal 20% chance Sunday evening.
Rain chances should be at their highest Monday morning, so the commute may be on the wet side.
We’ll have an unsettled weather pattern next week, as lows pressure and associated front stall to our north. This should keep at least low-end rain chances in each day next week, the two best chances being Monday and Wednesday.
Forecast highs will generally stay unseasonably warm in the 70s most of the ten-day. We’ll get a cool down at the very end of the extended, the following weekend. This December continues to be warmer than normal for much of the region.
