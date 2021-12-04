3 attempted murder suspects sought by Tangipahoa sheriff in wake of Hammond shooting

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Three attempted murder suspects were identified as wanted men by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office on Friday (Dec. 3).

Authorities are seeking 32-year-old Shep “Hustle” Garner of Tickfaw, 19-year-old Ryshai Hills of Independence and 31-year-old Robert “Slugger” Felder of Hammond, in connection with a Nov. 30 shooting in Hammond.

Each is wanted on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Sheriff Daniel Edwards’ office said. Hills and Felder additionally are suspected of being convicted felons in possession of firearms.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact TPSO detective Ricky Malbrough at (985) 902-2040 or the Tangipahoa Parish Crimestoppers tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

