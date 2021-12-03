Weather Issues: Fog thru weekend; rain next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect for the local area until 10 a.m. Pockets of dense fog could reduce visibility to less than 1/4 of a mile. Be sure to take fog related precautions for the morning hours today.

Temperatures are forecast to remain well above normal for both morning lows and afternoon right through the weekend. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 70°s, and morning lows will only dip into the mid to upper 50°s through Sunday. With the warm, moist air in place, expect areas of dense fog for the next few mornings. We stay dry through most of Sunday with a few showers returning late.

A cold front will approach the area and eventually stall across the coast on Monday. Rain will be likely with a few embedded t-storms possible. The front lifts back to the north as a warm front Tuesday triggering additional showers in the forecast. A series of mid level disturbances are expected to keep the remainder of the work/school week soggy. Rain chances appear most likely Monday and Wednesday of next week.

Rain amounts have been increased and now look to be between 1-3″ for the local area over the next 7 days. That will be fairly manageable as we should be able to spread that over the 5 day period of the work/school week.

Rain chances remain somewhat elevated into the following weekend when our next strong cold front is forecast to finally move through. Timing of this front still needs to be worked out as the models are split between Saturday and Sunday. Whenever the front moves through the aftermath should be drier weather and a decent cool down.

