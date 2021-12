BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. Joseph’s Academy celebrated a couple of its athletes on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

A special signing day ceremony was held for Ava Lemoine and Morgan Perry.

Lemoine is headed to Lafayette to become a Ragin Cajun track and field star, while Perry chose Southern Miss to play beach volleyball.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.