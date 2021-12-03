Saints drop fifth straight with 27-17 loss to Cowboys

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Quarterback Taysom Hill ran wild in his first start of the season but struggled in the passing game with four interceptions, as the Saints dropped its fifth-straight game in a loss to the Cowboys on Thursday, Dec. 2, in the Caesars Superdome.

New Orleans (5-7) fell 27-17 to the Cowboys (8-4).

Hill finished 19-of-41 passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns to go along with that quartet of picks, including one that was taken to the house late in the game. He injured his finger late in the first quarter but didn’t miss a play. He ran the ball 11 times for 101 yards to lead all Saint rushers in the absence of Alvin Kamara. Mark Ingram had 10 carries for just 28 yards.

Deonte Harris caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from Hill. He finished with four grabs for 96 yards and that score. Lil’Jordan Humphrey had two catches for 49 yards and Hill’s other touchdown toss.

Dak Prescott was 26-of-40 passing for 238 yards and one touchdown. He also threw an interception.

