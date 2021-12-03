Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Saints drop fifth straight with 27-17 loss to Cowboys

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) works in the pocket against the Dallas Cowboys...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) works in the pocket against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in New Orleans.(Brett Duke | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Quarterback Taysom Hill ran wild in his first start of the season but struggled in the passing game with four interceptions, as the Saints dropped its fifth-straight game in a loss to the Cowboys on Thursday, Dec. 2, in the Caesars Superdome.

New Orleans (5-7) fell 27-17 to the Cowboys (8-4).

Hill finished 19-of-41 passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns to go along with that quartet of picks, including one that was taken to the house late in the game. He injured his finger late in the first quarter but didn’t miss a play. He ran the ball 11 times for 101 yards to lead all Saint rushers in the absence of Alvin Kamara. Mark Ingram had 10 carries for just 28 yards.

Deonte Harris caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from Hill. He finished with four grabs for 96 yards and that score. Lil’Jordan Humphrey had two catches for 49 yards and Hill’s other touchdown toss.

Dak Prescott was 26-of-40 passing for 238 yards and one touchdown. He also threw an interception.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

Hardship continues; Kamara, two more offensive starters ruled out against Cowboys
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) before an NFL football game against the...
REPORT: Saints’ Hill to start at QB vs. Cowboys
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014 file photo, New Orleans Saints strong safety Kenny Vaccaro...
Former Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro retires from the NFL
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL...
REPORT: Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, several others to miss Saints game