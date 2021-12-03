Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Report: Saints fear Taysom Hill tore tendon in finger

Report: Saints fear Taysom Hill tore tendon in his finger Thursday night against Dallas. (AP...
Report: Saints fear Taysom Hill tore tendon in his finger Thursday night against Dallas. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)(Brett Duke)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints fear Taysom Hill tore a tendon in his finger, according to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network. Hill injured his finger in the first half of Thursday night’s loss to Dallas. He played the rest of the game with a brace on it.

The injury is believed to be similar to the one Russell Wilson suffered earlier in the season.

Hill’s potential injury, which would require surgery, is the latest in a long list of injuries the Saints have dealt with in the 2021 season.

They’re currently 5-7 with five games left to play.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) works in the pocket against the Dallas Cowboys...
Saints drop fifth straight with 27-17 loss to Cowboys
Hardship continues; Kamara, two more offensive starters ruled out against Cowboys
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) before an NFL football game against the...
REPORT: Saints’ Hill to start at QB vs. Cowboys
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014 file photo, New Orleans Saints strong safety Kenny Vaccaro...
Former Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro retires from the NFL