Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU WR coach Mickey Joseph leaving for Nebraska

LSU wide receivers/asst. head coach Mickey Joseph
LSU wide receivers/asst. head coach Mickey Joseph(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One key piece to the LSU coaching staff from the past five years, wide receivers and assistant coach Mickey Joseph is leaving for Nebraska. The Huskers made the announcement on Friday, Dec. 3.

Joseph, a former Husker will join Nebraska’s coaching staff as wide receivers coach, passing game coordinator, and associate head coach.

He played quarterback for four years under Tom Osborne. During his four seasons, Nebraska posted a 39-9-1 overall record, won two Big Eight titles, while playing in two Orange Bowl games, a Citrus Bowl and a Fiesta Bowl.

The former Husker is a New Orleans native and played a important role in developing Ja’Marr Chase, the 2019 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner and one of the most dynamic receiving corps in SEC history in Chase, Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall Jr. in 2019. The Tigers’ three starters combined for 241 receptions for 3,991 yards and 51 touchdowns.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

‘The greatest fans deserve an incredible football team’: Coach Brian Kelly addresses fans at...
‘The greatest fans deserve an incredible football team’: Kelly addresses fans at halftime of LSU-Ohio basketball game
New LSU head coach Brian Kelly (center) is joined by LSU President William Tate IV (left) and...
Coach Kelly: ‘It’s a honor & privilege to be here’
Coach Kelly: ‘It’s a honor & privilege to be here’
FILE - In this May 1, 2021, file photo, Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees talks with...
REPORT: Irish to retain OC; promote Freeman to HC