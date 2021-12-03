Ask the Expert
Louisiana hunters offered chance at $1,000 for deer samples

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Will Thomas)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is seeking help to monitor for chronic wasting disease in Louisiana deer.

To that end, they are offering a chance at a $1,000 gift card to hunters who submit a sample from a deer harvested this season. Taxidermists can also get in on the action. Taxidermists who submit samples will be entered to win a $500 gift card.

Gift cards are provided by the South Louisiana Branch of the National Deer Association. Both drawings will be held on March 18, 2022.

To submit a sample, please contact your local LDWF office.

CWD Testing
Click here for CWD testing information.

Prior to hunting deer, all deer hunters, regardless of age or license status, must obtain deer tags and have tags in possession when hunting deer. Immediately upon harvesting a deer, the hunter must tag the deer with the appropriate license tag before it is moved from the harvest site. The hunter must record the date of harvest and the parish on the carcass tag. Within 72 hours, the hunter must validate the harvest, either by phone (225.267.9998) or online.

For more information, contact Johnathan Bordelon at 318.487.5885 or jbordelon@wlf.la.gov.

