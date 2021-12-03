Local businesses encourage people to buy Christmas trees soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This Christmas, people are starting their shopping early.

“I’m shopping for Christmas spirit, I’m shopping for Christmas decorations, a little something new to add to our old traditional Christmas decorations that are getting a little bit aged so we want to get a little something new to freshen up our Christmas spirit,” local doctor James Cardwell said.

Businesses are seeing more people buying their holiday decorations this year.

“Business has been great, dealing with Christmas trees, you’re always dealing with happy people, people who want to get their trees in, want to get their houses set up,” D’s Garden Center manager Bryce Duffy said.

Duffy said they were short 100 Christmas trees this year.

“We ordered a little bit over 700 trees this year but we got in a little bit under 600,” he said.

At Louisiana Nursery, owner Mitch Mayes said the shortage has impacted their bottom line, as the cost of lumber and shipping goes up.

“The shortage is probably the worst it’s ever been, I mean literally we will probably be out of trees in about a week and usually we have trees all the way until Christmas,” Mayes said.

Mayes said the rush to get Christmas decorations is fueled also by excitement for the holidays.

“People really are just going after it, I mean they really I guess are going to stay home and decorate for Christmas, have family over, probably have parties, a lot of parties this year, people are ready to get back to normal but they’re excited about Christmas,” Mayes said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.