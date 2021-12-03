Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Juvenile shot in Glen Oaks area Thursday night, EBRSO investigating

EBRSO generic
EBRSO generic(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the Glen Oaks area Dec. 2.

According to a spokesperson with EBRSO, deputies responded to reports of a juvenile male being shot at the intersection of Silverleaf Avenue and Myrtlewood Drive Thursday night.

A second male juvenile was also at the scene and was charged with possession of a stolen handgun, according to EBRSO.

EMS took the juvenile victim to the hospital and he is expected to recover, according to officials.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

The event is free and open to the public.
Community health fair, vaccination event happening Saturday
There are several Christmas events happening this weekend in Baton Rouge.
Christmas events this weekend in the Capital Area
Festival of Lights is back in downtown Baton Rouge, full list of upcoming events here
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 3
Weather Issues: Fog thru weekend; rain next week