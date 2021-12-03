Juvenile shot in Glen Oaks area Thursday night, EBRSO investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the Glen Oaks area Dec. 2.

According to a spokesperson with EBRSO, deputies responded to reports of a juvenile male being shot at the intersection of Silverleaf Avenue and Myrtlewood Drive Thursday night.

A second male juvenile was also at the scene and was charged with possession of a stolen handgun, according to EBRSO.

EMS took the juvenile victim to the hospital and he is expected to recover, according to officials.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.