Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Judge finds 14-year-old guilty of murder in shooting death of 16-year-old

Judge hands down guilty verdict in trial of 14-year-old charged with second-degree murder.
Judge hands down guilty verdict in trial of 14-year-old charged with second-degree murder.(Source: Associated Press)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - A 14-year-old has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl, the 18th Judicial Court in West Baton Rouge Parish reported on Friday, Dec. 3.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was convicted in the death of Jazzimane Woods of Port Allen.

RELATED STORIES:

Officials said dispatchers in West Baton Rouge Parish received reports on Saturday, May 1, just before 1 a.m. of shots fired near the 200 block of North 14th Street. They added officers found the teenage girl suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to Port Allen Police Chief Corey Hicks, Woods was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

“It’s a sad day when a 14-year-old kid has to serve juvenile life in prison, and equally sad that a juvenile took the life of another child,” said District Attorney Tony Clayton. “We will fully prosecute crimes to the fullest extent of the law, no matter the age of the perpetrator. This is my message to young folks: Put the guns down. It is a no way out situation and you will spend a substantial part of your life in prison if you commit crimes.”

Judge Tonya Lurry issued the guilty verdict, according to Clayton. The district attorney added the teen was immediately remanded into the custody of the Louisiana State Office of Juvenile Justice.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards gives update on state’s response to COVID-19, omicron variant
St. Helena Sheriff's Department needs help in locating missing 46-year-old Keith Madison from...
Reward increased for information about man missing from St. Helena Parish
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) runs after a catch during an NFL football...
Former LSU star WR Jefferson named NFC Player of the Month
Melanie B. Curtin
Jurors begin deliberations in Melanie Curtin trial