Judge finds 14-year-old guilty of murder in shooting death of 16-year-old

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - A 14-year-old has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl, the 18th Judicial Court in West Baton Rouge Parish reported on Friday, Dec. 3.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was convicted in the death of Jazzimane Woods of Port Allen.

Officials said dispatchers in West Baton Rouge Parish received reports on Saturday, May 1, just before 1 a.m. of shots fired near the 200 block of North 14th Street. They added officers found the teenage girl suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to Port Allen Police Chief Corey Hicks, Woods was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

“It’s a sad day when a 14-year-old kid has to serve juvenile life in prison, and equally sad that a juvenile took the life of another child,” said District Attorney Tony Clayton. “We will fully prosecute crimes to the fullest extent of the law, no matter the age of the perpetrator. This is my message to young folks: Put the guns down. It is a no way out situation and you will spend a substantial part of your life in prison if you commit crimes.”

Judge Tonya Lurry issued the guilty verdict, according to Clayton. The district attorney added the teen was immediately remanded into the custody of the Louisiana State Office of Juvenile Justice.

