Former LSU star WR Jefferson named NFC Player of the Month

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) runs after a catch during an NFL football...
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) runs after a catch during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)(Scot Tucker | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WAFB) - Former LSU star wide receiver and Minnesota Viking Justin Jefferson has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November.

For the month of November, Jefferson had 24 receptions for 464 yards and three touchdowns. He also had three carries for 10 yards and a completion for 24-yards against the San Francisco 49ers.

The former Destrehan Wildcat was a big part in the Vikings win over their rival Green Bay Packers catching eight passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Jefferson also caught nine passes for 143 yards in a win over the Chargers in Week 10.

For the season, Jefferson has 67 receptions for 1,027 yards and six touchdowns. His rookie season Jefferson caught 88 passes for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns.

