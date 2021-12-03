Ask the Expert
Festival of Lights is back in downtown Baton Rouge, full list of upcoming events here

Downtown Festival of Lights is making a virtual return on Dec. 4, 2020
(tcw-wafb)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Festival of Lights will be back in downtown Baton Rouge Friday, Dec. 3.

You can experience the magic of Baton Rouge’s oldest holiday tradition at North Boulevard Town Square from 4 to 8 p.m.

The Downtown Development District said you can expect a 35-foot Christmas tree lighting, music, fireworks and more.

Festival of Lights Activities:

  • Tree Lighting and Fireworks
  • Live Music by EscoSoulMusic and Ned Fasullo
  • Holiday Performances by area school groups
  • Ice Skating
  • Snow Village with 10 tons of real snow
  • Interact with live actors: Winter Fairies, Elves, Jack Frost, and more
  • Artist Village (Santa’s Gift Shop) over 20 local vendors

The DDD said several other holiday events and activities will continue all season long. Check out the links below for a full Festival of Lights event schedule and other downtown events during the holidays.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL HOLIDAY SCHEDULE, ALONG WITH THE FLYER.
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE AND TO VISIT THE DDD ONLINE.

