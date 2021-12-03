Festival of Lights is back in downtown Baton Rouge, full list of upcoming events here

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Festival of Lights will be back in downtown Baton Rouge Friday, Dec. 3.

You can experience the magic of Baton Rouge’s oldest holiday tradition at North Boulevard Town Square from 4 to 8 p.m.

The Downtown Development District said you can expect a 35-foot Christmas tree lighting, music, fireworks and more.

Festival of Lights Activities:

Tree Lighting and Fireworks

Live Music by EscoSoulMusic and Ned Fasullo

Holiday Performances by area school groups

Ice Skating

Snow Village with 10 tons of real snow

Interact with live actors: Winter Fairies, Elves, Jack Frost, and more

Artist Village (Santa’s Gift Shop) over 20 local vendors

The DDD said several other holiday events and activities will continue all season long. Check out the links below for a full Festival of Lights event schedule and other downtown events during the holidays.

