Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Deadly shooting shuts down I-10 West near Prairieville

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:43 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported at least one person is dead after a shooting on or near I-10 West just past the Prairieville exit late Thursday, Dec. 2.

APSO said deputies responding to a report of a blue truck blocking I-10 West about three miles past LA 73 near Prairieville found a dead passenger and bullet holes in the truck.

Officials added the driver was taken to the hospital but the condition is unknown. The other victim’s name has not been released.

DOTD reported the closure just before midnight.

An investigation into what happened is underway.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

Lady Tigers celebrate win over Iowa State.
LSU celebration, reaction to win over No. 14 Iowa State
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) works in the pocket against the Dallas Cowboys...
Saints drop fifth straight with 27-17 loss to Cowboys
La. schools offer money to students, staff for COVID testing
La. schools offer money to students, staff for COVID testing
Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench have celebrated Thanksgiving together ever since she accidentally...
Netflix making a movie of Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving