Deadly shooting shuts down I-10 West near Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported at least one person is dead after a shooting on or near I-10 West just past the Prairieville exit late Thursday, Dec. 2.

APSO said deputies responding to a report of a blue truck blocking I-10 West about three miles past LA 73 near Prairieville found a dead passenger and bullet holes in the truck.

Officials added the driver was taken to the hospital but the condition is unknown. The other victim’s name has not been released.

DOTD reported the closure just before midnight.

An investigation into what happened is underway.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.