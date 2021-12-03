Ask the Expert
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not “random,” investigators say

I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)(Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:43 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives say the deadly shooting on Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish Thursday night was “not random,” and that the victims were likely targeted.

A truck, riddled with bullets, was found in the westbound lanes of I-10 about three miles past LA 73 in Prairieville around 11:30 p.m.

The passenger had been shot and was dead on the scene. Investigators have learned the victim is from Zachary, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the truck, who is from Baton Rouge, was shot and transported to a hospital.

The incident forced the closure of the interstate in that area for about four hours overnight.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to an anonymous tip line from any cellular device.

You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must contact Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

