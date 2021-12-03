Community health fair, vaccination event happening Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Saturday, Dec. 4, there will be a community health fair and vaccination event taking Place in Baton Rouge.

The event will go on from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church located at 9700 Scenic Highway.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER IF YOU WISH TO GET A COVID-19 VACCINE OR A BOOSTER SHOT .

The event is free and open to the public. (Louisiana Children's Trust Fund)

Organizers say the health fair is free and open to the public.

The following will be available at the event:

1. COVID-19 vaccinations for BOTH adults and children (ages 5 and up);

2. COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for anyone over 18;

3. Blood pressure and glucose screenings;

4. COVID-19 testing;

5. Expert panel of doctors discussing COVID;

6. Face painting (for children);

7. Resource tables with health information for our community;

8. Refreshments and snacks;

9. Free giveaways including $100.00 gift cards for those getting vaccinated

10. There will also be FREE HAIRCUTS for children and adults who are vaccinated sponsored by Ray J’s College of Hair!

The Louisiana Department of Health has set up a registration portal for those receiving vaccinations.

