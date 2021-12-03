Ask the Expert
Christmas events happening this weekend in the Capital Area

There are several Christmas events happening this weekend in Baton Rouge.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several events happening in the Capital Area this weekend to help get you into the Christmas spirit as the holiday season kicks off.

CHRISTMAS IN THE PLAZA: THE GIVEBACK

On Saturday, Dec. 4 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. in Scotlandville Plaza there will be an annual tree lighting celebration. You can look forward to live gospel music, a children’s village, vendors, speakers, giveaways, entertainment and more. Santa will be in attendance. This event will take place in the “V” section located between Scotland Avenue and Scenic Highway.

DISTRICT 10 CHRISTMAS PARADE

On Saturday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. the District 10 Christmas Parade will roll through the streets of south Baton Rouge. Presented by Councilwoman Carolyn R. Coleman, line up for the parade will begin at 2 p.m. at McKinley Sr. High School.

Take a look at the parade route below:

· Parade starts at the rear of McKinley High School, travels down Thomas Delpit Drive to Terrace Street

· Turns right on Terrace Street, travels down Terrace Street to Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive

· Turns right on Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive

· Travels down Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive to Washington Street

· Turn right on Washington Street to Tennessee Street

· Turns left on Tennessee Street and travels back to McKinley High

The District 10 Christmas Parade will roll through Baton Rouge on Saturday, Dec. 4 beginning at 3 p.m.(Councilwoman Carolyn R. Coleman)

